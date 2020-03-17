Espanyol confirm six positive cases at the club

La Liga side Espanyol have confirmed six positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

The Catalan side have released an official statement stating that six individuals in total, from both the first team and coaching staff have now tested positive.

Abelardo Fernandez’s side have confirmed all those who have tested positive are showing mild symptoms and following the relevant medical advice.

The club is currently in lock down, after confirming all training and club activities would be suspended for 15 days on March 13.

The squad have since been in self isolation as part of the wider La Liga shutdown until at least April 4th.

The Spanish top flight is likely to resume at some stage in the coming months, however initial reports indicate that they are unlikely to make the provisional April deadline.

League president Javier Tebas has confirmed his commitment to ensuring the season is completed, according to weekend reports in Marca, but no date has been set at this stage.

Espanyol are currently battling against relegation, at the bottom of relegation, with potentially nine games to play before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.