Eden Hazard forced to remain in Madrid amid Covid-19 shutdown

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard will stay in the Spanish capital, due to the ongoing restrictions in the country as part of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The Belgian international underwent ankle surgery in Dallas on March 5, but after returning to Spain last week, he had planned to begin his rehabilitation in his native country.

However, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, he will now be forced to stay in Madrid and continuing the early stages of his recovery.

The former Chelsea man is currently in self isolation, as part of the club’s suspension of activities, and closure of their training facilities, after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for the virus.

Hazard is estimated to be sidelined for between two to three months following a second ankle problem of the season.

However, due to the likelihood of the La Liga season being extended into the summer, he could play again before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.