Atletico Madrid: Kieran Trippier reveals desire to retire with Burnley

Atletico de Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has revealed that Burnley are the only club who would persuade him to return to English football.

The former Clarets full-back joined Atleti last summer in a £20m deal from Tottenham Hotspur and has impressed in his first eight months in the Spanish capital.

The 29-year-old has made 26 first team appearances for Los Rojiblancos this campaign and despite a recent injury setback, which set him back for a month, he has been an integral part of Diego Simeone’s side to date this campaign.

Trippier was at Turf Moor between 2011 and 2015, making 194 first-team appearances, after joining from Burnley before later moving on to Spurs – where he became a full England international and starred in their 2018 World Cup campaign – a run to the semi-finals.

“I would love to retire there. That’s my aim, to retire at Burnley. I have a great relationship with Sean Dyche,” Trippier told an interview with Burnley Express.

“I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can, but I’ll know when the time is right. If I’m at Atleti for another two years that’ll take me to 32 and Burnley’s the only club that I’d come back to England for.

“That’s the way I want it to plan out. I want to play here for as long as I can and then finish playing for a manager like Sean Dyche while ending my career at Burnley. That’s where I want to finish.

“I’ve spoken to him a couple of times a week ever since I left Burnley, I always have done. We have a great relationship.

“We’re in contact all the time about family, football, he still mithers me about taking me back one day! It’ll happen one day for sure, I’ll 100% be back playing for them.

“After that I’d start my coaching badges and I’d love to coach at Burnley. I’d just love to go wherever Sean Dyche goes because I have a great relationship with him.”

Trippier is one of the few senior England players to move abroad and he previously spoken about his eagerness to learn Spanish and integrate more into the club.