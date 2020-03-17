Ateltico Madrid linked with West Ham’s Issa Diop

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on a summer move for West Ham defender Issa Diop.

Diego Simeone has been linked with a host of names as he looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 season, and the French U21 international is the latest name to be linked.

The 23-year old joined the Hammers from Ligue 1 side Toulouse at the start of last season.

He has quickly established himself as a vital part of the Premier League side’s defence, with 56 league appearances in the last season and a half.

Reports from Spanish football website Don Balon, claim Los Rojiblancos will test West Ham’s resolve with a €40M bid at the end of the campaign.

However, the La Liga side are not the only club reportedly interested in a move, with fellow Premier League side Manchester United also in line for a potential bid.

David Moyes’ side is likely to push for an increased fee on Diop’s estimated price, and with another three years to run on his contract at the London Stadium, they could push for more than €50M.