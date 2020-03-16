Valencia confirm 35% positive tests for coronavirus from Milan trip

Valencia have confirmed that ‘around 35%’ of the club’s staff who travelled to Milan last month have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more positive tests on Monday.

It follows the club confirming on Sunday that five individuals had tested positive for the virus, including a trio of first-team players – Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya and Eliaquim Mangala.

It is said that all those who have tested positive are currently recovering at home in self isolation, with none of the them reported to be showing symptoms of the virus.

The club reiterated that full safety measures were undertaken by everyone following last month’s trip to northern Italy.

The statement also mentioned having to play on February 19. in an ‘area confirmed high risk by the Italian authorities days later.’

The two other individuals who are confirmed to have tested positive at this stage are club doctor Juan Aliaga and Paco Camarasa.

The club were in Milan last month for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 match against Atalanta, with the northern Lombardy region of Italy the centre of the original outbreak of the virus in Europe.

Valencia have once again warned of the highly contagious nature of this virus and have urged everyone to exercise caution in line with governmental and health advice.