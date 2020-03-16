Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia, 21, dies from coronavirus

Malaga-based Atlético Portada Alta have confirmed their 21-year-old coach Francisco García has died having tested positive for coronavirus and suffering from leukaemia.

As outlined by Diario AS, García had been coach of the club’s Infantil A side for the last four years while his pre-existing health status placed him upon the most vulnerable group for the coronavirus.

It is reported that García was only recently diagnosed to have leukaemia, with such an underlying condition placing him at great risk from the Covid-19 virus, which continues to spread throughout Europe.

“From Atlético Portada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco García who has left us today,” read a club statement.

“And now what do we do without you, Francis? If you were always with us when it was necessary, helping us and giving your all. How are we going to continue conquering winning in the league? We don’t know how, but surely we will, for you. We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Forever.”

García passed away on Sunday afternoon, while on Monday it was confirmed that Spain had overtaken South Korea as the nation with the most cases of the virus globally.

Spain now has 9,191 confirmed cases of coronavirus – a rise of 1,203 from Sunday – while it now has a recorded 309 deaths – up 15 in the same timeframe – with the nation in the midst of a state of emergency.