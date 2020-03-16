Real Madrid to sign Alphonse Areola permanently from PSG

Real Madrid are open to signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola permanently while Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma could go to France.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, which claims that a deal to make Areola’s move to Madrid a full-time one would suit both clubs and the player involved.

Madrid had an excess of goalkeepers this summer – Keylor Navas left for Paris Saint-Germain, with Areola joining on a loan deal in the opposite direction.

Elsewhere, Luca Zidane and Andriy Lunin are both on loan deals at Segunda clubs – Racing Santander and Real Oviedo respectively.

Areola, 27, has featured in eight games for Los Blancos this season – mainly spread throughout matches in the Copa del Rey and when he was standing in for the injured number one shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois.

The report also claims that the move would be made more logical by the interest of the Parisians in Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma this summer.

Last week, El Mundo Deportivo cited reports from Italy that the 21-year-old is a transfer target for Madrid, in spite of the fact that Courtois – the number one at Madrid– is enjoying a fine season.