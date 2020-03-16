Neymar return to condition Barcelona summer transfer plans

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is insistent on the club’s attempts to re-sign forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, report Marca.

It is claimed that there is division in the club to such a move, partly due to the economic outlay but also because of the manner of the player’s departure to Paris three years ago.

According to both Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo, Neymar is the top transfer target for Barcelona this summer and Deportes Cuatro say the dressing room wants him to return.

The two Catalan sports papers insist that negotiations will be re-opened before summer between the clubs, with Neymar’s relationship with PSG sporting director Leonardo said to be a key factor in accelerating his exit.

The report highlights how the Barcelona dressing room – particularly Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique – are keen on Neymar returning.

However, the latest report indicates that the club’s transfer plans will once more be conditioned by Neymar’s potential move – as Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is one of several other prime targets, that could be unattainable should the Brazilian re-join.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

However, despite a prolonged saga of multiple reports claiming that the clubs were in negotiations and a deal was on the verge of completion, no move ever materialised.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.