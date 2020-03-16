Manchester United plan ‘to steal’ Ajax’s Donny van de Beek from Real Madrid

Manchester United are planning ‘to steal’ Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek away from Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old midfielder was one of the stars last season as Ajax stunned Europe by coming within one minute of the Champions League final, while also enjoying great success domestically.

However, unlike teammates and fellow Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, he ultimately remained at the Amsterdam giants this season and remains an integral part of their side – although he has strongly been linked with a move away since.

In January, a report in reputable Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as cited by Marca, claimed Los Blancos have had a personal agreement with the player since last summer and now have a verbal agreement with the Dutch champions to seal a €55m move in summer.

However, the latest report cites the Dutch press of talk of a ‘desperate’ United move to tie down the midfielder despite the talks with Madrid.

The central midfielder – who has netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists this season – has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Amsterdam-based giants and has won international recognition for the Netherlands.

Madrid spent over €300m in transfer fees last summer with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao among the arrivals but look to be keen to continue their first-team investment.