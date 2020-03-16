La Liga confident on completing season, but behind closed doors – report

La Liga are insistent on completing the full fixture list for the 2019/20 season but accept that many games must be played behind closed doors, report Cadena Cope.

Indeed, the report claims that the league are optimistic that the league could resume as early as April – although there is an acceptance that this could be one or two months in advance of the reality.

All sport in Spain was initially suspended for a fortnight due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, but the nation declared a state of emergency on 13 March which will provisionally last 15 days and is likely to be extended further.

On Monday it was confirmed that Spain had overtaken South Korea as the nation with the most cases of the virus globally.

Spain now has 9,191 confirmed cases of coronavirus – a rise of 1,203 from Sunday – while it now has a recorded 309 deaths – up 15 in the same timeframe – with the nation now in a state of lockdown.