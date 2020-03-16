Champions League considers options for shortening knockout stage

UEFA are seriously considering a number of options for reducing the volume of fixtures for the remainder of this season’s Champions League, report Cadena Ser.

The first proposal being outlined is removing the two-legged nature of both the quarter finals and semi finals of this year’s competition, with those games being staged at a neutral venue.

The second would see the quarter finals be staged as normal before a ‘final four’ format of two one-off matches in the last four before the final, with all matches being staged in Istanbul – the venue of this season’s showpiece.

The reality is that any outcome would be unsatisfactory on some level regardless of when the football season restarts, with the Round of 16 of this year’s competition not yet finalised.

Atletico de Madrid are through to the last eight of this season along with Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid and Barcelona’s Round of 16 ties against Manchester City and Napoli both respectively hang in the balance.