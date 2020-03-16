Barcelona want four signings this summer – including Inter striker Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are using the break in football due to the coronavirus to work on their summer transfer plans, according to Diario Sport.

The report in the Catalan media outlet claims that the Catalan giants are prioritising four positions in which to strengthen this season – a left-back, central defender, central midfielder and a goalscoring forward.

Only one name is mentioned in the report as a player who the Blaugrana have directly identified – Inter frontman Lautaro Martinez, a reported long-term target of the club.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed that it was a ‘war’ between Barcelona and their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid for the Argentine.

It had been thought that Barcelona had led the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

However, in February Diario AS cited reports from TyC Sports in the striker’s native Argentina that Los Blancos are willing to deposit his €110m release clause this summer, while Marca also say the striker is open to a move to the Spanish capital.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 31 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also said to be monitoring Martinez’s situation, with the striker’s €111m release clause appealing to multiple clubs – but Spain is his likely target.

His current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club €24m for his services.