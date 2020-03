Barcelona make Samuel Umtiti available for transfer – Manchester United interested

Barcelona have placed defender Samuel Umtiti on the transfer market and see him as a crucial way to boost their transfer budget this year, report Diario Sport.

Umtiti has a contract with Barça until 2023 with a termination clause of €500m – although it is likely that the club would negotiate a sale far below that valuation.

The Catalan giants signed the player for €25m from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 and they see Manchester United as an ideal club for purchasing the central defender.

The France international has been struggling with a persistent knee injury for the past year, with the club alternating between treatments in order to solve the issue.

After the issued was flagged up by club doctors back in November 2018, he underwent a period of rehabilitation in Qatar, before undergoing minor surgery back in Spain.

The Blaugrana are said to have been more persistent for the defender to get full surgery on the issue, while the player instead opted to go for more conservative treatments.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups.