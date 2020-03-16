Atletico Madrid charged for chants towards Sevilla and Jesus Navas

Atletico de Madrid are in danger of a facing a fine due to derogatory chants in their recent La Liga encounter against Sevilla.

As outlined by El Espanol, the Spanish FA and Anti-Violence Commission have received details of chants from Atleti’s Frente Atletico fan group.

The group, which congregate in the Fondo Sur end of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, are said to have made coordinated chants for 10 seconds calling Sevilla captain Jesus Navas a ‘junkie’ in the 40th minute of the encounter earlier this month.

There were also said to be a further two incidents – in the 19th and 26th minute of the game, which ended 2-2 – directly making derogatory insults about Sevilla as a club.

The fine is in relation to Atleti facilitating and providing entrance to the stadium of those who have engaged in such behaviour without taking sufficient action.

The club were fined €75k for an unsolicited banner against Celta de Vigo back in September while the club are appealing a €12k fine from the Spanish FA after audible chants of ‘Griezmann die’ against the Barcelona forward in their December league fixture.