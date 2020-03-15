Valencia to seal Jose Callejon on a free transfer

Valencia are reportedly close to agreeing a free transfer for want away Napoli midfielder Jose Callejon during the summer.

The Spanish international is out of contract with Gennaro Gattuso’s side at the end of the current campaign, and he has confirmed he will not be signing an extension at the club.

La Liga rivals Sevilla have also firm registered an interest in the 33-year old, and according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, they could rival Albert Celades’ side with a late move.

Callejon is reportedly keen to return to Spain, with a two-year contract likely to be on offer from any club interested in bringing him in for the 2020-21 campaign.

Callejon came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, before moving onto to Espanyol in 2008.

But after a three year stint in Catalonia he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu, and played a key role in their 2011-21 La Liga title win.

However following the arrivals of Isco and Asier Illarramendi in the summer of 2013 – and latterly Gareth Bale – he opted to move on to Italy.

He has established himself as a fans favourite at the Stadio San Paolo, winning the Coppa Italia in 2013, under Walter Mazzarri, as part of a attacking trip including Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik.