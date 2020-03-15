Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay tests positive for Covid-19 virus

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the club have confirmed earlier this morning.

The Argentina international was tested, alongside all members of the Valencia first team, prior to the the club suspending all ¡ activities on March 13.

Los Che opted to follow the lead of an number of La Liga clubs in asking all players to go into self isolation, and suspend all training sessions as part of the league’s suspension until April 4th.

However, according to reports in Marca, the 33-year old centre back has now become the first player at the club to test positive.

Garay is already ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury at the start of February, with Valencia potentially signing a short term replacement after their emergency request was granted by La Liga.

The former Real Madrid man has also posted a message on his personal Instagram account, confirming the test, and reassuring fans he is now recovering well at home.