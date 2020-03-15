Valencia Covid-19 positive cases named

The five positive Covid-19 cases at Valencia have been confirmed, following the club’s official announcement earlier today.

Los Che released an official statement indicating that five people connected with the club, including players and coaching staff, had tested positive for the virus in recent days.

However, local journalist Hector Gomez, from Gols Media, has revealed the five involved include first team players Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya and Eliaquim Mangala.

All three players are reported to be recovering at home in self isolation, with none of the them reported to be showing symptoms of the virus.

The other two individuals who have tested positive at this stage are club doctor Juan Aliaga and Paco Camarasa.

Argentina international Garay confirmed earlier today via Instagram that he has tested positive for the virus, and was recovering at home.

The club have confirmed they will continue to update the developing situation as it progress in the coming days.