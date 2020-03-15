Valencia confirm FIVE positive Covid-19 cases

Valencia have officially confirmed that five people connected with the club have now tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The La Liga club have released an official statement informing fans of the update, which includes first team players and coaching staff.

Los Che have stated that all individuals who have tested positive are recovering well in self isolation at home, and will continue to follow all health advice provided by the Spanish authorities on the issue.

The club confirmed earlier this morning that defender Ezequiel Garay had become the first player to test positive for the virus, after entering into isolation on March 13.

The Argentina international updated fans on his situation via his official Instagram account, stating that he is also recovering and remains in self isolation.

Valencia confirmed on March 13 they would be suspending training and all club activities in line with the existing advice from Spanish health authorities.

La Liga is currently suspended until April 4th, as part of growing measures to contain the growing threat of the virus in the country.