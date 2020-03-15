Tottenham interested in Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia

Tottenham are reportedly considering a summer move for Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, as they look to improve their midfield options.

The Premier League side have struggled with injuries in recent weeks, and according to reports in Marca, boss Jose Mourinho has highlighted the 27-year old as a potential option.

Spurs are likely to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with Mourinho in line to receive a significant budget to work with.

The Central African Republic international joined Los Che on a permanent deal at the start of the 2018-19 season, after spending the previous year on loan at the Estadio Mestalla.

However he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot at the club in the last 18 months, operating as back up for Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Carlos Soler.

The former AS Monaco man does still have another two years to run on his deal at the club, but Albert Celades could be tempted to sell him if an offer in the region of €30M was offered by the Premier League side.