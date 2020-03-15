Real Madrid make Sadio Mane top transfer target

Real Madrid have highlighted Liverpool star Sadio Mane as their No.1 summer transfer target, according to reports in the UK.

The Senegalese international has been excellent for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season, as they look to seal a first domestic league title in 30 years.

Reports in the Daily Mirror claim that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the former Southampton man, and the La Liga side have already indicated to his representatives they will make a summer bid.

Mane is currently under contract at Anfield until 2023, and it would take an enormous offer from the Spanish club to tempt them into a sale.

According to the report, Real Madrid believe they could land mane for a fee in the region of £130M and £140M.

However, the likelihood is that the Reds would push for a much higher fee, with Mane valued much higher than former player Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in a £105M deal in 2018.