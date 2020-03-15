Real Betis want Real Madrid forgotten man Oscar Rodriguez

Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez ahead of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

The 21-year old came through the youth ranks of Los Blancos, however he has failed to make a La Liga appearance since coming into the first team in 2017.

The club opted to loan him out to neighbours Leganes at the start of the 2018-19 season, after tying him to a five year contract at the club.

After featuring regularly under Mauricio Pellegrini last season, his deal was extended for another season at the Estadio Butarque.

He has retained his place in Javier Aguirre’s relegation battlers so far this season, and is their current top scorer in La Liga.

However, Leganes are unlikely to push for a permanent deal, particularly if they are relegated, and Real Betis are looking to swoop in.

According to the report in Diario AS, the Andalucian club are open to a loan to buy move, or a permanent transfer in the summer.

However, with Real Madrid keen to mirror their policy of last summer by selling squad players for high profit to fund new purchases, they could push for a deal in the region of €12M.