Premier League and Serie A interest in Loren Moron

Clubs from Italy’s Serie A and the English Premier League will battle it out for Real Betis forward Loren Moron this summer.

According to reports in Diario AS, there is is significant interest in the 26-year old from clubs across Europe.

Moron endured a low key campaign in 2018-19, with just seven goals in 33 La Liga games.

However, he has hit a rich vein of form this season, with nine goals in 16 starts for the Andalucian side.

His improved numbers have caught the eye in recent months, and he was linked with a move to Barcelona prior to their signing of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The report also states Real Betis were willing to accept offers in the region of €10M for him last summer, but Moron rejected a move away over concerns about regular first team football at another club.

However, with the change in circumstances so far this season, the club will no look to recoup his full release clause of €45M if he moves on this summer.