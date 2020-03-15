Manchester City to rival Barcelona for Alessandro Bastoni

Manchester City are reportedly looking to rival Barcelona in a summer bidding war for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The La Liga side have been consistently linked with a move for a defender in recent months, amid concerns over the long term fitness of French international Samuel Umtiti.

They have also been linked with a move for Bastoni’s team mate Milan Skriniar, but Bastoni representing a cheaper option than the Slovakian international.

Bastoni is currently rated at €35M, with estimates for Skriniar ranging from €70 to €85M.

According to reports in Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, via Catalan newspaper Diario Sport, Barcelona are interested in a move for the 20-year old, but City will look to outbid them.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Skriniar, and Quique Setien will be hoping their spending power will steer them towards the more experienced player, and allow Barcelona to move for the highly rated Bastoni.

However, the main stumbling block at this stage, appears to be Inter’s unwillingness to sell, particularly if they come under pressure to sell Skriniar.