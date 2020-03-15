Juventus remain keen on Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

Serie A giants Juventus are still interested in a potential move for Barcelona central midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer.

The Italian side have been heavily linked with a move for the Croatian international, alongside domestic rivals Inter Milan.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the defending champions remain confident of securing a deal, due to Rakitic’s unresolved contract situation.

The former Sevilla man has consistently stated his preference to remain in Catalonia and extend his current deal beyond its expiration in June 2021.

The club are yet to agree a new deal for the 32-year old, with preliminary talks ending at the end of 2019.

That has boosted Juventus confidence of concluding a deal to bring him to Italy, with a estimated fee of €20M on the table.

However, despite the ongoing uncertainty over his contact, new boss Quique Setien has brought Rakitic back into the first team fold, after playing a bit part role under former manager Ernesto Valverde.

Given Rakitic’s preference to stay at the Catalan club, a strong end to the season could convince the club to sort a new deal out over the summer.