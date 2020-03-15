Javier Tebas: The 2019-20 La Liga season is over

La Liga President Javier Tebas has strongly indicated that the current Spanish top flight season will be cancelled in the coming days.

The league is currently suspended until April 4th, as part of a wider shutdown in the country to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The 57-year old has now issued a strong warning that the season could be ended, amid a string of firm measures taken across European football in the coming days.

“I have been working all weekend via video conferences and telephone calls with European institutions and Spanish club presidents,” he told an interview with Spanish Radio station Cadena Cope, reported via Diario AS.

“We have a very important week ahead.”

“What we are dealing with now will end the competition, and this will be a week of important decisions in Europe.”

“I have been working with contacts in Italy and Germany to try and square up schedules, but this is a serious health matter.”

“With 25% of the season still to go, we have will have to review our entire budget if the season ends now.”

La Liga have not issued any update at this stage on whether or not the league will restart in two weeks time.

The majority of clubs in the Spanish top flight have now suspended all training sessions and club activities during the league suspension, as they look to present a united front in the drive to contain the virus.

UEFA have also confirmed they will hold a teleconference with all 55 national federations on March 17, with a decision on the resumption of both the Champions and Europa League expected, alongside the potential postponement of Euro 2020 this summer.