Italian FA President wants Euro 2020 postponement

Italian FA President Gabriele Gravina has confirmed he will request to UEFA that Euro 2020 should be postponed this summer.

UEFA have confirmed they will hold a extraordinary teleconference with all 55 national federations to vote on a host of pressing issues including club and international competitions.

“We will propose to UEFA to postpone the European Championships,” according to a report from Sportsmediaset, via the BBC.

“We will try and get the championship (Serie A) completed, as that seems to be the fairest way to deal with the situation.”

Serie A is currently suspended as part of the Italian government’s wider lock down in the country following the growth of the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Europe’s other major leagues are also suspended, with the majority not set to potentially return until at least April 4th, amid the developing situation.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has already indicated that he believes the Spanish top flight season will not be completed, with a cancellation set to be confirmed.

However, that is yet to be confirmed, with other reports indicating UEFA are working on contingency plans for the Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020.