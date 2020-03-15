Geronimo Rulli to complete permanent Montpellier switch

Real Sociedad goal keeper Geronimo Rulli is set to make his loan move to Ligue 1 side Montpellier a permanent one at the end of the season.

Rulli joined the French club on a a season long loan at the start of the current campaign, and after establishing himself as first choice under Michel Der Zakarian, they now look set to complete the pre-agreed €11M deal.

The 27-year old was first choice at the Estadio Anoeta for three seasons, after joining the club permanently from Estudiantes in 2017.

However the summer signing of Alex Remiro from neighbours Athletic Bilbao pushed him down to the role of back up, alongside Miguel Moya.

But Montpellier club president admitted there are still a few factors to satisfy in order to complete the deal.

“We will negotiate the final deal with Sociedad, but at the moment we cannot pay the €11M,” he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“We will talk with the club and the player and we are confident the deal can be completed.”

Sociedad will also have to pay another €3M to Estudiantes, as per the terms of their original transfer, with Rulli also expected to tale a salary reduction in order to seal his move.