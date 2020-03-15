Barcelona to pay Lautaro Martinez’s release clause at Inter Milan

Barcelona are set to pay Inter Milan €111M to activate Lautaro Martinez’s release clause this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou for over 12 months, as the Catalan giants look to identify a long term successor to Luis Suarez at the club.

Martinez has now seemingly edged to the front of the queue as a replacement for the Uruguayan international, with reports in Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport claiming they will now pay his full release clause.

Quique Setien’s side reportedly backed out of a deal last summer, after the Serie A club demanded €80M for the 22-year old.

However, his impressive performances for Antonio Conte’s side so far this season, have convinced the club of the merits of a big money investment.

The other option could be a player-plus-cash deal , with midfield pair Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic both consistently linked with a move to Italy.

Setien would be open to allowing one of the duo to leave the club, in exchange for Martinez, but he is unlikely to sanction a double sale.

The alternative, which is reportedly favoured by Conte’s side, would be a deal involving either Arthur Melo or Nelson Semedo.