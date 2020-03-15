Arsenal want Real Madrid to lower asking price for Dani Ceballos

Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for Dani Ceballos this summer, but they will not pay Real Madrid’s asking price of €40M.

The Spanish international has returned to the first team following the arrival of new boss Mikel Arteta at the start of 2019, and he now looks set to secure a permanent deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish international’s current deal with the Gunners expires at the end of the campaign, but Arteta wants to bring the ex Real Betis man in on a four-year deal.

Real Madrid are open to the deal, with Ceballos unlikely to secure first team football under Zinedine Zidane if he were to return to Spain.

However, they are keen to generate a profit on the €18M they paid to bring him from the Estadio Benito Villamarin in 2017.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, Los Blancos have quoted the Premier League side a fee of €40M for the 23-year old.

Arsenal are confident of bring that price down to closer to €30M in the coming months, with Ceballos eager to secure a deal.

However, if Real Madrid are unwilling to lower their price, Valencia could reenter the race to sign the midfielder, after showing interest in a move during the January transfer window.