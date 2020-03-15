Arsenal ‘ready’ to sell Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, amid interest from La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Gabonese international has just over a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and according to reports in the Daily Express the Gunners are now looking to cash in.

Barcelona are eager to boost their attacking options this summer, with reports linking them with Lautaro Martinez, Willian and Aubameyang.

The report also states that Aubameyang’s increased wage demands have ended any chance of a new deal with the Premier League side, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to prepare for another season outside of the Champions League.

The 30-year old has been a key player since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, with 49 goals in 74 Premier League games.

His 22 league goals last season saw him share the Premier League Golden Boot award with Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, the last Arsenal player to win it since Robin Van Persie in 2013.