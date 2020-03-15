Alvaro Morata sidelined for six weeks through injury

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is set to miss around six weeks of action after suffering a recurrent muscle injury.

The Spanish international scored an extra time goal in the dramatic 3-2 Champions League last 16 second leg win at Liverpool.

However, according to reports in El Desmarque, via Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, he sustained an injury in the closing stages of the Anfield clash.

The former Real Madrid man was deliberately rested by manager Diego Simeone from the start against the Reds, due to an ongoing physical problem.

However the issue resurfaced, and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

But due to La Liga’s suspension until at least April 4th, there is significant doubt on when exactly he will return to action.

Atletico Madrid have already confirmed a two week suspension of all club activities and training sessions as part of a wider lock down in Spain due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country.