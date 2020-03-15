Alphonse Areola set for Real Madrid stay next season

Real Madrid goal keeper Alphonse Areola is set to stay on at the club when his loan from Paris Saint-Germain ends in June.

The French international joined Los Blancos at the start of 2019-20, as part of the deal that took Keylor Navas in the opposite direction.

His role has been to provide competition for first choice keeper Thibaut Courtois, with eight starts in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

According to reports in Marca, Zidane is happy with the 27-year old’s contributions, and wants to make the deal permanent ahead of the new season.

Areola will continue as second choice for the 2020-21 season, with Real Madrid set to make a decision on Luca Zidane and Andriy Lunin.

Luca, who is out of contract in June, is likely to move on from the Spanish capital.

But he is unlikely to make his loan move to Racing Santander a permanent one, as they will face financial difficulties if their relegation to the third tier is confirmed in the coming weeks.

Zidane Snr remains keen to keep Ukrainian international Lunin at the club, but the 21-year old will likely push for a move if Areola remains.

His initial loan spell at Real Valladolid did not go to plan in the first half of the season, but he has since found regular football at Segunda Division side Real Oviedo.

However, Cuco Ziganda’s side are unlikely to be able to keep him, with interest expected from a number of La Liga sides this summer.