Real Madrid star Gareth Bale reveals future retirement plans

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has revealed his potential plans for his future life after retiring from professional football.

The Welsh international has two more years to run on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and despite consistent rumours linking him with a move away from the club, he looks set to remain.

The 30-year old is looking to open a second restaurant, called par 51, according to reports in Wales Online, via Diario AS.

“I have always focused on football, and not gone out too much.”

“That is why I have opened my first business (Eleven’s bar in Cardiff), as it gives people a chance to get out and socialise.”

“I am not going to play football forever, and I am interested in doing more of this type of thing in future.”

The former Tottenham man has controversially played a bit part role so far this season, despite enjoying his longest run of full fitness in over 12 months.

Zinedine Zidane has insisted he has no issue with the Welshman, however he has opted to leave him out of some big games in recent weeks, including their El Clasico win over Barcelona.

Bale has now joined the rest of the Real Madrid squad in a 14 day self isolation period, as part of La Liga’s suspension due to the Covid-19 outbreak.