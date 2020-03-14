PSG name €150M asking price for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have reported name their asking price for Neymar as €150M, ahead of an anticipated move away from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

The Brazilian international was widely linked with a return to Barcelona less than 12 months ago, however the move fell through as the Catalan side refused to match PSG’s demands of €200M.

However, according ESPN’s Ligue 1 journalist Julien Laurens, as reported in Marca, the club have now decided to lower the price and sell the 28-year old before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Neymar still has two years left to run on his contract at the Parc de Princes, bu the French giants appear to have lost patience with his desire to leave and will listen to offers that meet their valuation.

Barcelona are now set to reignite their interest in their former star, although the Catalan giants are likely to sell before they enter into a negotiation with the French giants.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world record €222M fee in 2017 has won three league titles with Thomas Tuchel’s side, but his recent role with the club has come under heavy scrutiny, amid rumours he is also looking to unsettle teammate Kylian Mbappe.