Mediapro boss Jaume Roures warns of €600M+ loss if La Liga is cancelled

Mediapro CEO Jaume Roures has warned La Liga cold face a financial black hole of over €600M if the season is cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus.

Roures’ company is one of Spain’s chief broadcaster of La Liga football, and he has told an interview with Catalan radio station Cataluyna Radio, via Marca, that the effects could be devastating if the season ends early.

“If the Spanish league were to stop, more than €600M would be lost.”

“That would be split between €550M in broadcasting rights, and around €150M in ticketing and subscriptions.”

“It is difficult to assess the current damage due to the postponement, but if it were to be delayed more than the current two weeks, the damage will be significant.”

Roures also cast serious doubt on the potential for the European Championships and Olympic Games to go ahead this summer, with a postponement until next summer the most likely option.

La Liga announced a two week suspension of all football matches last week, after a growth of infection cases in Spain, including a member of the Real Madrid basketball team.

However, Roures stated that he remained confident the league would return on April 4th, with the potential of games being played behind closed doors a realistic possibility for Spanish clubs, in order to complete the season.