La Liga votes to keep ‘Braithwaite’ law

La Liga have reportedly rejected a notion to reverse their regulations on emergency signings outside of transfer windows.

Both FIFA and the RFEF have recommended a rule change on the matter in recent weeks, but the Spanish top flight authorities have now voted to keep the rule in place, according to reports in Marca.

The subject was brought into sharp focus last month, as Barcelona made use of the ruling to sign Martin Braithwaite from La Liga strugglers Leganes.

The transfer was permitted by La Liga due to Barcelona request for an emergency transfer, due to reportedly season ending injuries for Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

However, La Liga the controversially did not allow Leganes to sign a replacement, most likely a free transfer, as they were not deemed to meet the requirements of the ruling.

Leganes boss Javier Aguirre heavily criticised the role of La Liga, adding that his side could be relegated as a result of losing Braithwaite.

FIFA are now expected to intervene to look to persuade La Liga to close the loophole ahead of next season, but for now, the ruling remains in place.