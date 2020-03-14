Cristian Ansaldi linked with Atletico Madrid return

Former Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Ansaldi has been linked with a potential return to the club this summer, from Serie A side Torino.

Ansaldi played for Diego SImeone’s side on loan from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg, during the 2014-15 season, operating primarily as back up to first choice left back Guilherme Siqueira.

He returned to Russia at the end of the season, before moving out on loan to Genoa on loan the following season.

The 33-year old then made the permanent move to Genoa in 2016, before a spell at Inter Milan, and now on a two year loan at Torino.

However, according to reports in Italian newspaper Tuttosport, he could be up for sale this summer, after hinting he does not want to make the loan move permanent.

Torino’s agreement with Inter includes a compulsory purchase option, so any deal with Atletico Madrid is likely to increase in price to facilitate a short term full transfer to Torino.

Diego Simeone has previously stated he will look to strengthen his back up left back options this summer, with Renand Lodi the only senior left back in the squad this season.

Saul Niguez, Sime Vrsaljko and Stefan Savic have all filled in for Lodi this season, but Simeone is keen to secure an experienced option to support the Brazilian.