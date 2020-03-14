Chelsea join the race for Getafe’s Marc Cucurella

Premier League side Chelsea have reportedly joined the growing list interested in a summer move for Getafe wing back Marc Cucurella.

The Spanish U21 international is currently on loan with Jose Bordalas’ side from Barcelona, and he has enjoyed a strong showing in 2019-20, with 24 La Liga appearances, as they push for a second successive European qualification.

However, his performances have attracted a number of suitors in recent weeks, with reports from Goal.com claiming Chelsea, Napoli and Bundesliga pair Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen both interested in a move.

His contract situation at the Estadio Butarque is complicated however, with Getafe almost certain to exercise their purchase option in the summer.

Cucurella can joined the club as part of a pre-agreed €6M deal, with Barcelona retaining a 40% of any future sell on fee for the 21-year old.

The reported deal on offer from Getafe would also include a €25M release clause, which all of the interested parties would be confident of matching should he want to leave.