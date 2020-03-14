Barcelona star Luis Suarez could return against Napoli

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez could pull off a remarkable return to action in their rearranged Champions League last 16 second leg at home to Napoli.

The Uruguayan international has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in January on a persistent meniscus problem.

Initial indications from the club had indicated he would miss the rest of the season, with an expected six months of rehabilitation ahead of him.

However, according to reports in Diario AS, the Catalan giants have not given up hope that he could be available to return in April.

Due to the suspension of La Liga and the Champions League, no date has been set for the return leg, but domestic football is set to return on April 4th, with the defending champions set to face Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo after the restart.

The report states that Suarez could be available for the clash with Atletico Madrid on April 26th, and the Napoli game whenever it is rearranged.

If Suarez does play again this season, it is likely to cause controversy, after Barcelona were permitted an emergency transfer following injuries to him and Ousmane Dembele.

The club have since signed Martin Braithwaite from Leganes, btu the Danish international is ineligble to play in the Champions League.