Barcelona close all facilities as part of Covid-19

Barcelona have opted to close all of their club facilities, as part of the Spanish lock down due to the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The club have closed the Estadio Camp Nou, their training facilities and offices, according to reports in Marca.

The Catalan side have joined the growing list of La Liga clubs to cancel group training sessions, as part of the shut down, with the first team and youth squads instructed to stay at home in the coming days.

La Liga have suspended all games up until a minimum of April 4th due the growth of Covid-19 cases in the country, with Champions League and Europa League matches also postponed for next week.

The Spanish government have implemented a ‘state of alarm’, effective from March 13, which limits public gatherings, travel to certain areas and sporting events for a likely period of 14 days.

La Liga is set to return to return on in a fortnight, however, authorities have confirmed that is only an estimated date at this stage.