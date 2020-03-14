Barcelona chase Lyon teenage star Rayan Cherki

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a firm eye on Lyon’s exciting teenager Rayan Cherki, with a view to a possible summer move.

The 16-year old has repeatedly caught the eye after being introduced into the French side’s first team by manager Rudi Garcia earlier this season.

The French youth international also netted a superb hat trick in their 4-3 Coupe de France win over Nantes back in January.

However, according to reports from Italian football website Calciomercato.com, the Catalan giants are set to be rivalled in a move for Cherki, by both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Cherki signed his first professional contract with the Ligue 1 club in January, as they looked to react to the growing interest in him.

He is now contracted to the Groupama Stadium until 2022, however the French club could be tempted by a big money offer, if any of his potential suitors decide to make a move in the coming months.