Arturo Vidal prefers Inter Milan move over Juventus return

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly edging close to a summer move to Serie A side Inter Milan, after rejecting a return to former club Juventus.

The Chilean international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 season, after failing to nail down a regular starting spot under either Ernesto Valverde or Quique Setien.

However the 32-year old has consistently stated he will only look to move on if the club want to sell him.

The Italian pair both been linked with a move for the ex Bayern Munich man, who played at Juventus between 2015 and 2018.

However, according to reports from Italian football website Calciomercato.com, Vidal would prefer to link up with his old Juventus boss Antonio Conte, at the San Siro.

Vidal only has a year left to run on his deal with the Catalan giants, and with no extension currently on offer, he could leave for a fee in the region of €15M.