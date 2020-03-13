Samu Castillejo in Milan: ‘I’ve been at home since Monday…I am in Italy alone’

Milan forward Samu Castillejo has spoken about life in the northern Italian city which is in the midst of a total shutdown.

The Italian government announced a total shutdown earlier this week as the coronavirus continued to take grip and spread throughout the nation.

Italy is the worst hit country in Europe with a total of 15,113 confirmed cases and 1,016 deaths – mostly among elderly and medically vulnerable people – although the true tallies may be much higher.

Serie A was suspended at the start of the week after a period of disrupted matches, with La Liga and a number of other major leagues following suit this week.

Castillejo – formerly of Malaga and Villarreal – was speaking about life in isolation and the difficulties it is posing, with life now completely different for those living it Italy.

“I’ve been at home since Monday, when the president said he was locking down the nation,” Castillejo told Cadena Cope.

“There are already infected players, I think we will have to stay home for a while. I am in Italy alone, I did not want to bring my family because they might get infected.

“To leave home you have to have an authorization to show you are working. You can buy in the supermarkets or pharmacies, but you must wear gloves and as mask.

“You (Spain) are like what we (Italy) were three weeks ago. I spend my time talking to family, cleaning, cooking…doing what I can.”

It is yet unclear what will happen long-term with the spread of coronavirus, although it is expected that the football season will be on hold for some time yet.