Real Madrid boosted by suspension of football – Marca

Real Madrid are one of the main beneficiaries of the suspension in European football as it allows their injury crisis to clear up, as Marca point out.

The report outlines how Los Blancos were set to be without several key players for their upcoming trip to Manchester City in the Round of 16 Champions League second leg.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Marcelo were both ruled out with muscular injuries, alongside long-term absentees in the attack – Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.

Spain is in a state of emergency for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus and all football has been suspended across the continent has been suspended until April, but there is a big possibility this could be pushed back significantly further.

Indeed, the report adds that Hazard could well be back and available for selection by the time of Madrid’s next match despite undergoing ankle surgery, while Asensio could yet play for the club again this season.

The break also comes at a time when Madrid were in their worst form of the season – losing four of their last five games in all competition and winning just once in their last five.