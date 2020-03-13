Leganes suspend training as general manager tests positive for coronavirus

Leganes have temporarily suspended their training facilities after their general manager Martin Ortega tested positive for coronavirus.

The Madrid-based club confirmed the news with a statement on Friday morning, stating that all those who had come into contact with Ortega have now been quarantined with control measures in place.

It is said by the club that no member of the first-team squad or indeed the coaching staff have been in contact with Ortega recently, but nonetheless the training has been called off as a precautionary measure.

Ortega is set to be discharged from hospital this morning, he is in good condition and will go home to carry out the appropriate isolation.

It is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in relation to a Spanish football club , although Real Madrid have confirmed their club and its staff are in quarantine after one of their basketball players tested positive for the virus.