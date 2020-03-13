‘Expect Paul to be here’ – Man United boss Solskjaer on Pogba

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists ‘you can expect’ Paul Pogba – a long-term reported Real Madrid transfer target – to remain at the club beyond this season.

The midfielder is currently unavailable for selection due to his recovery from an ankle operation which has sidelined him for most of the campaign – making just eight appearances and none since December.

The star midfielder has long been linked with a move to several leading European clubs including Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants have reportedly made no formal move with president Florentino Perez said to be reluctant to enter any negotiations.

“Paul’s our player. He has two years left on his contract,” Solskjaer told reporters, as cited by BBC Sport.

“You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah.”

The emergence of Fede Valverde in Madrid’s side is said to be further dissuading the club, who would prefer a move for one of Fabian Ruiz or Donny van de Beek – two other midfield options.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Madrid with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than 18 months remaining, it is now entering a critical stage although United do hold an option to renew this by a further year.

Pogba – who has not started a match since September – could leave for free that summer or his transfer valuation could be significantly reduced next summer if a new agreement has still not been reached.