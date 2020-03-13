Coronavirus: Spanish FA recommends all clubs to stop training

The Spanish FA has released a statement recommending that all clubs in Spain suspend collective first-team training due to the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, La Liga confirmed that all Spanish football has been suspended for the next two weeks in light of the spread of the coronavirus but first-team training sessions have been ongoing across clubs.

Leganes confirmed on Friday morning their general manager Martin Ortega had tested positive for the virus and continued that all those who had come into contact with him have now been quarantined with control measures in place.

That was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in relation to a Spanish football club, although Real Madrid have confirmed their club and its staff are in quarantine after one of their basketball players tested positive for the virus.

The latest intervention from the Spanish FA is a further attempt to isolate players from infection and continues to advise everyone to “scrupulously” comply with the sanitary and governmental guidelines.



They advise the clubs to base training around individual programmes.