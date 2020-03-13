Atletico Madrid: Graeme Souness urges Chelsea to sign ‘top’ goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Graeme Souness has called on Chelsea to make an attempt to sign Atletico de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Souness, a former midfielder and manager, is a pundit for British and Irish TV companies who has built a reputation for his direct approach.

Souness asked the RTE studio this week, as cited by Metro: “Do we know how old he is? (the studio replies that he is 27) There you go Chelsea!

“Chelsea are looking for a goalkeeper. He’s been a top man for a long time.”

Indeed, last month it was claimed by football.london, via Spanish TV station El Chiringuito – which is not among Spain’s most reputable journalist outlets – that the Blues are prepared to offer €30m for Oblak, with former Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa thrown into the deal.

Kepa replaced Thibaut Courtois as the club’s number one – with the Belgian international instead moving to Real Madrid – and has established himself as the team’s number one shot-stopper.

However, Willy Caballero, 38, replaced Kepa between the sticks for Lampard’s side in recent weeks including crucial games against Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Kepa has often been selected as the Spanish national team goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea and this development is causing concerns for fans of La Roja ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been strongly linked to a summer move to Stamford Bridge with the future of Kepa at the club now appearing to be in major doubt.

Atleti are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Oblak, who is regarded among the world’s best goalkeepers and is vital for Diego Simeone’s side.