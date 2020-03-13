Arsenal plan summer move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal will launch a summer transfer offensive to land Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, reports The Telegraph.

It follows a report in El Mundo Deportivo which how Liverpool attempted to land the Ghanaian international in 2018 before significant outlays on other transfer targets meant they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners are said to be prioritising a move for the versatile midfield, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

The 26-year-old would be attainable due to his desire to one day play in English football and, more pressingly, the fact that his current contract contains a €50m release clause.

The Atleti midfielder said in a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the game at Anfield that it was his ‘dream’ to play in the stadium, and the latest reports suggest he wants to one day play in England.