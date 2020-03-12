UEFA to postpone Euro 2020 to 2021, allowing for summer club football – report

UEFA are seriously considering postponing this years European Championships tournament until 2021 to allow domestic seasons to finish this summer.

That is according to a report in L’Equipe, who say that the organisation are aware they must suspend the current Champions League and Europa League competitions due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

That will mean that Euro 2020 will become Euro 2021 and the current domestic campaigns – which have been put on hold due to the virus – will have sufficient time to be completed this summer.

The tournament is due to kick off in Rome on June 12 with Italy-Turkey, but it’s almost impossible for the various domestic seasons to conclude by then with all the postponements.

It feels inevitable that this summer’s tournament will be delayed but it is less certain what will happen with domestic football, with the nature of the coronavirus making it impossible to predict what will happen in the coming months.

It follows on a busy Thursday morning of coronavirus news with La Liga confirming that all matches have been suspended while a statement from Real Madrid confirmed the club were in quarantine due to a basketball player contacting the virus.

Meanwhile, a report in Marca outlines how two players from Real Sociedad’s women’s team have also been diagnosed with the virus.

The decision comes after the Spanish FA decided to suspend the next two weeks of non-professional football, with widespread pressure for La Liga to follow suit.

The government recommendation had initially been to play the games behind closed doors but a host of organisations, including the AFE Spanish players union, wanted them postponed.